PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gamblers in our area have another place to bet on the defending Super Bowl champs and other teams. Parx Casino just wrapped up its first day of sports betting.

Matthew Cullen, the senior vice president of sports betting, said for two days–Tuesday and Wednesday–Parx will conduct a soft opening for sports betting.

That means from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. people can place bets on any sports team.

If all goes well and the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board approves, Parx will formally open for bets at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

“Now the Eagles live to fight another day we know that there’s going to be a ton of people coming in to watch the game it also bet on it,” said Parx Casino Vice President of Sports Betting, Matthew Cullen.

CBS3 met two Northeast Philadelphians who were doing just that. They said it’s all about technique.

“I put my money on the Eagles money line and I have the Sixers outright with the spread,” said Hayden Daughter.

“I think our chances are pretty good tonight. Sixers are going to win cover blowout game I think,” said TJ Hirschbula.

That’s the thing about betting, it’s all a gamble. But those playing tonight say it’s all in fun.

“I don’t want to be the one saying the Birds are going to lose but I wouldn’t bet on it,” said Hirschbula.

Birds by eight! Birds by eight! Birds by 8,” added Hirschbula’s friend.

Parx is the second casino in the Philadelphia area to launch sports wagering.

A Parx representative says the casino plans on rolling out online sports betting in the coming months.