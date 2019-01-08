Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As often as people make New Year’s resolutions, they break them. So, how do you stick to them?

“To define a goal is not to ask yourself ‘what’s my goal,’ but to ask yourself, ‘what do I want to say about myself a year from now?’” said life coach Stefania Biata.

January is the month of goal setting.

“It really depends on what drives you and blocks you,” said Biata.

While we all know resolutions hit road blocks, how do we stay in the driver seat towards success?

Biata says avoid setting your goals as the things you “should” do.

Dad Makes App That Can Freeze Your Kids Phones Until They Answer Your Texts

“If it comes from inside you, it’s aligned with something that’s meaningful, it’s much more powerful than I should,” said Biata.

Now that your mind is set, she says stop second-guessing and give time for assessing.

“Three, four months of pure action, just do it, without second-guessing,” said Biata. “I will set in my agenda a time to sit down and assess what worked, what didn’t work.”

And most importantly, take it slow.

“I take it one step at a time,” said Biata. “So the big goal that I want to accomplish gets split into monthly little things, little incremental steps, so I don’t have to worry about the whole picture but a tiny piece of it.”

Biata’s biggest takeaway is not taking off in 2019 alone.

“Asking for support is not saying that I am not able to do it, I would be more successful if I do it with you,” said Biata.

If you’d like more help sticking to your goals for 2019, Biata is holding a workshop, “Setting the New Year Up for Success,” from Jan. 24 to Jan. 31. It is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the MALT Office located at 6601 Greene Street. The cost of the workshop is $44.