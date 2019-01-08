Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A medical examiner has ruled the death of a man killed over a dispute about an unleashed dog a homicide.

On Saturday, Drew Justice, 38, and his fiancé were walking their dog in South Philly’s Gold Star Park when they asked a man to leash his dog.

The suspect responded by punching Justice, according to police. Justice’s head hit the concrete pavement, and he was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Justice was pronounced dead at 9:51 p.m.

“I just don’t understand why someone would be so filled with rage to hit someone over something so insignificant,” neighbor Matt Murray said.

Aside from Justice’s fiancée, there is only one more known witness to that violent act. She tells CBS3 in a statement, “Everything happened quickly. There was no grand argument or dramatic scuffle. Just several lives crossing at what has proven to be an irrevocably tragic moment in time.”

On Tuesday, the medical examiner’s office said Justice died of blunt impact injury to the head.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-8477.