Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Things are looking up at Philadelphia International Airport. Frontier Airlines is adding five new destinations leaving Philly.

The airline made the announcement Tuesday morning.

The new destinations are Atlanta, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Pensacola and Raleigh-Durham.

The non-stop seasonal flights begin in the spring.

There will now be a total of 31 destinations that the low-cost carrier will service from Philadelphia, but there’s even more good news: Jobs.

“By year-end 2019, we expect to be offering local employment for over 400 people here in the metro. We think that is more evidence of the outstanding partnership we have developed with the city of Philadelphia,” said Frontier Airlines Vice President Josh Flyr.

Philadelphia International is now the fourth largest airport in Frontier’s network.