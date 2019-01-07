  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A pot-bellied pig was found bound and beheaded in Northeast Philadelphia on Monday, according to the Pennsylvania SPCA.

The PSPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement team says the pig was found dead inside of a dog crate in the Fox Chase-Burholme section.

“This pig suffered greatly prior to death being bound and then decapitated,” said Nicole Wilson, director of Humane Law Enforcement at the PSPCA. “This crime was committed by an individual, or individuals, who simply wanted to do something cruel for the sake of cruelty.”

Due to the rarity of pot-bellied pigs in the city, the PSPCA hopes someone will come forward with information.

Anyone with information in this case should call the PSPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.

 

