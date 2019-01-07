  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating after they say two officers shot two pit bulls allegedly attacking a woman and her dog on Monday night.

It happened around 7:22 p.m. on the 1900 block of Goodnaw Street.

The pit bulls are still alive at this time.

Authorities say the woman suffered injuries to her hand. It’s unclear if her dog suffered any injuries.

Police are continuing their investigation.

It’s unknown at this time what sparked the attack.

