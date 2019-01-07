Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — PennDOT and local hardware stores are gearing up for the first snow of 2019.

Lined up and ready to roll, PennDOT trucks are getting loads of salt.

A full staff will work all night, salting highways and major arteries.

Earlier, the transportation department dipped into some of its 130,000 gallon reserve of brining solution.

“We’re in our preparation mode, brining throughout Bucks, Montgomery and Chester counties, and northern parts of Delaware and Philadelphia,” said Chelsea Crater of PennDOT.

Crater tells Eyewitness News they also have more than 100,000 tons of salt to spread around.

At Wilson’s Hardware and Locksmith in Lansdale, there was no shortage of shovels and salt on store shelves.

“Our weather is really crazy,” Lenny Diehl said. Two days over the weekend, were over 50 degrees. So nobody is really thinking snow right now, they’re playing golf, thinking Eagles football.”