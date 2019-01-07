Filed Under:Eagles 2018, Local, Local TV, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – We’re celebrating the Eagles big win over the Bears as they advance to the next round of the playoffs!

Another person celebrating is the Eagles’ Spanish language broadcaster Rickie Ricardo.

Listen as Ricardo loses it after Bears’ kicker Cody Parkey missed a 43-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining in the game. The ball bounced off the goal post and then the crossbar, ending in an Eagles’ 16-15 victory.

“No señor! No señor!” Ricardo repeats in excitement. “Ayyy, papa!”

The next stop on the Road to Repeat is New Orleans. The Birds will face the Saints Sunday at 4:40 p.m.

