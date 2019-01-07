  • CBS 3On Air

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police are looking for a suspect who shot a gas station employee during an armed robbery in Hamilton Township on Monday morning.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. at the Gulf Gas Station on the 1100 block of Chambers Street in Hamilton Township. When police arrived, they found a 45-year-old male employee who had a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for serious a non-life-threatening injury.

Police say the suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect was described as a 200-pound black male, around 5-foot-7, and was wearing a black wave cap, black sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton Police at 609-581-4008.

