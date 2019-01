Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Flu season is in full swing. A new study suggests the best way to protect yourself from getting sick.

Researchers found the flu shot works better than the nasal spray in children.

According to scientists, the shot is effective about half of the time, but the nasal spray only works about 25 percent of the time.

Despite that marginal success rate, health experts say it is still important to get vaccinated.