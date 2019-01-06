  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Construction continues at the Love Park Welcome Center in Center City. Philadelphia’s Parks and Recreation Department tells Eyewitness News the building should be finished by the summer of 2019.

Crews began demolishing parts of the inside and outside of the building back in November.

They will begin installing glass panels on the building in the spring.

The building will house a restaurant once it’s done and the city says it’s close to finalizing a deal with a restaurant operator.

An announcement will come once the contract is finalized.

