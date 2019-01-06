Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A judge has set a $500,000 bail for the man accused of bringing a gun and drugs into a Delaware County school. Nazher Sabree, 21, appeared in district court Saturday morning.

He’s charged with several counts after a school employee allowed him to enter Park Lane Elementary School in Darby on Friday.

The William Penn School district says Sabree was looking for a bag and was escorted out by the school principal.

No one was harmed but local police are outraged that Sabree was allowed onto the school grounds in the first place.

Some are questioning why Dr. Watson-Bouie did not push the Panic Button which alerts all local police agencies that there is an armed intruder in the building.

The school says, “It was not utilized as Dr. Watson Bouie had no evidence that there was an armed intruder.”

The school district will continue to investigate this incident.