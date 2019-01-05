  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Emotions remain raw in parts of South Philadelphia and across the Mummer’s community. The families of Denny Palandro Jr., Joe Ferry and Kelly Wiseley are preparing to bury the three killed early Wednesday morning.

The Philadelphia String Band Association posted a touching tribute to Facebook as string bands gathered to mourn the loss of Wiseley, Palandro, and Ferry.

“This is what Mummery is all about,” read the Facebook post. “We are thinking of the Ferry, Palandro & Wiseley families. Music is always our favorite way to celebrate the memories of loved ones we have lost.”

In the video, the string band played the song “My Buddy.”

The three were driving down Packer Avenue Wednesday morning after a day of Mummers celebrations when investigators say Keith Campbell slammed head-on into their SUV.

Investigators believe Campbell had stabbed himself upwards of 20 times.

He is charged with three counts of homicide.

