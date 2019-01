Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A double shooting in South Philadelphia sent two men to the hospital.

It happened on the 1700 block of South Ringgold Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say two 26-year-old men were shot and then rushed to the hospital.

At last check, one of the victims is in critical condition.

The other is in stable condition.

Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked the gunfire.

So far, no arrests have been made in this case.