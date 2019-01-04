Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Police have identified the two men who were killed in an accident in Atco on Thursday night. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. near Jackson Road.

Both 30-year-old Eric Cournoyer and 31-year-old Thomas Bessetti Jr. were ejected from the vehicle after it went off the road and into the woods.

Authorities say that they failed to stop at the intersection of Jackson and Richards Avenues, crossing into a yard where the car hit a parked vehicle in a driveway, before coming to a rest in a wooded area on the property.

An investigation is still underway into the cause of the accident.