PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Are you ready to run through a brick wall?

The Philadelphia Eagles released a hype video ahead of Sunday’s playoff game against the Chicago Bears to get the fans fired up.

“We’ve had our fair share of adversity, plenty of chances to stop believing,” Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins said in the video. “But those moments only made us stronger, united us, because this isn’t just a team, it’s a brotherhood. You protect your brother, you support your brother, you put in the work and give everything you have on every single play for your brother. By now, you should know better than to ever count us out.”

Just like last year, the Eagles go into another playoff game as underdogs, but we all know how last season ended — as Super Bowl champs!

