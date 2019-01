Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

EAST CALN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — The eastbound lanes of the Route 30 bypass are closed at Route 322 because of an accident and fuel spill. The accident happened in East Caln Township, Chester County.

Police tell CBS3 a tractor-trailer crashed and there is a large fuel spill of roughly 30 to 50 gallons of diesel fuel.

The fire company on the scene has called for the county hazmat team.

Stay with CBS Philly as we continue to follow this developing story.