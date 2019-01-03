BREAKING:Highway Patrol Officer Critically Injured After Being Struck In Northeast Philly
PENNSVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — A plan to increase the toll on the Delaware Memorial Bridge by $1 is no longer happening. Governor Phil Murphy has vetoed it.

Last month, The Delaware River and Bay Authority board approved increasing the toll from $4 to $5 per passenger vehicle, despite warnings of a possible veto from the governor’s office.

Higher Percentage Of People Left New Jersey Than In Any Other State In 2018, Study Finds

Gov. Murphy said in a letter to the board that he opposed increasing tolls for anything other than critical safety enhancements.

