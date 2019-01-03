Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a gunman who left a victim hospitalized in North Philadelphia. The incident happened on Dec. 27 at 6:47 p.m. inside a store on the 6200 block of Ogontz Avenue.

It all began when an altercation was sparked between the victim and two unknown men, police say. The dispute escalated when one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and shot the victim.

He suffered gunshot wounds to his neck and hip.

The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the incident is asked to please contact the Philadelphia Police Department.