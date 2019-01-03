Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man has been arrested after being accused of attempting to sexually assault a United States Postal Service worker on Wednesday in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia, police say.

Police say the incident happened on the 6900 block of Old York Road, early Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities arrested 38-year-old Ariel Hernandez following the incident.

Hernandez has been charged with attempt to commit rape, indecent assault and other related offenses.