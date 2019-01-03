Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (CBS/AP) — Krispy Kreme has fulfilled their promise of helping police officers in Lexington through a difficult experience. Officers arrived on the scene of a Kripsy Kreme truck fire on Monday afternoon.

While the fire was extinguished quickly, the officers on the scene capitalized on the situation with some good humor.

Lexington police posted photos on social media of the blackened side of the truck and officers jokingly mourning the truck’s loss. The post was accompanied by the comment, “No words.”

On Thursday morning, Lexington police announced that the response to their viral tweet has left a profound impact on them and has gotten them through quite difficult times.

“The impact of that tragedy was felt not just across the country, but around the globe. We are grateful to so many who helped ease the pain of a doughnut-sized hole in our hearts,” the Lexington Police Department wrote on Facebook.

“Your delivery of fresh doughnuts provided a sprinkling of joy at the East Sector police station, filling officers with joy and warming our souls,” officials added.