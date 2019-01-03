  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Billy Joel will return for his sixth consecutive year in residency at Citizens Bank Park this summer. The announcement was made early Thursday morning.

On May 24, 2019, Joel will return to the home of the Philadelphia Phillies, making him the first artist to perform a record-breaking six consecutive years at Citizens Bank Park.

Joel’s previous residencies have sold out time and again.

“Billy Joel’s past performances at Citizens Bank Park have been exceptional which is why his fans in Philadelphia return year after year,” said Phillies Executive Vice President David Buck. “In addition to being thrilled that he will perform again at Citizens Bank Park in 2019, we are also honored that Billy has chosen our ballpark as his residency. That speaks volumes about his personal connection with our city.”

To mark the momentous occasion, Joel will receive a key to Citizens Bank Park to mark the occasion.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 11.

