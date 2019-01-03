Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Four firefighters are hurt while battling a house fire in Trenton. The fire began around 1 a.m. on the 900 block of West St. Street.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames and elevated the fire to two alarms and later three alarms.

The owner of the 100-year-old building tells Eyewitness News and that eight people live at the house.

One tenant had to be rescued from the second story roof.

Officials says four firefighters were hurt, two of them suffered burns while inside the home looking for anyone who might have been trapped. Fortunately, those firefighters are expected to be okay and all of the tenants made it out.

The fire is under control and firefighters are wrapping things up here after more than nearly six hours on scene but West State Street remains blocked off.

“These houses are extremely old, the wood in there is extremely dry. And some of these houses get chopped up into smaller units to allow for other residents to live in and it makes it extremely hard to get in there and get to the seat of the fire,” explains Deputy Chief Anthony Moran.

In addition to the four firefighters transported, medics took one tenant to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

The home is a total loss.