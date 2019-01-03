BREAKING:Highway Patrol Officer Critically Injured After Being Struck In Northeast Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects who robbed a pizzeria at gunpoint in the Juniata Park section of the city.

The robbery took place at Paradise Pizza on the 1300 block of East Lycoming Street on Sunday, just after midnight.

commercial robbery 1363 e lycoming st dc 18 24 113999 2 Suspects Rob Pizzeria At Gunpoint, Police Say

(credit: Philadelphia Police Department)

Police say one of the suspects struck a male employee in the head and took $200 from him. Police say the other suspect then went behind the counter and demanded money from the register.

After a female employee gave them the money, the suspects ran out of the front of the store, towards Hunting Park Avenue to O Street.

If you have any information about this incident, call police at 215-686-3243/3244.

