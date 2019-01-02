Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

TREDYFFRIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Tredyffrin Township are searching for a suspect who slashed more than 100 tires on New Year’s Day.

The vehicles weren’t in any odd places as they were parked in homeowners’ driveways. Now, nearly 50 car owners have been inconvenienced by the vandal, and they’re out of hundreds of dollars and in some cases, thousands.

While residents were celebrating the new year, a vandal was out slashing tires.

“This is a high-dollar-amount crime, so we’re very interested in finding this person,” said Tredyffrin Township Police Lt. Tim Brown.

Forty-eight vehicles were targeted and 132 tires were flattened in the panhandle area.

“We just thought this tire was impacted, so we used the spare,” said Kelly Hudson.

Hudson said it was a rude awakening for her family.

“We woke up and my husband was going to go for a run and he noticed his car had a flat tire, so we thought that was a little strange since it was a new car,” she said.

But it wasn’t just her husband’s car as the tires of all five vehicles in their driveway were flattened.

The motive behind the crime spree remains a mystery, but police are hoping to make an arrest soon.

“Each car is a $500 deductible, so it’s not something lovely to wake up to on New Year’s Day,” said Hudson.

Police are asking for the public’s help. There is a reward being offered for information that leads to an arrest.