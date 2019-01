Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Researchers in England have come up with a new way to recycle Christmas trees so they don’t end up as landfill waste.

Philadelphia City Council President Falsely Accuses Mummers Brigade Of Using Blackface During Skit

Researchers from the University of Sussex say the pine needles can be broken down into chemicals that can be turned into paint and food sweeteners.

Would you give it a try?