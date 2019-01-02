Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Police are on the scene after a truck overturned on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Montgomery County. The incident happened at approximately 8:03 a.m. at near the Fort Washington Interchange Wednesday.

Chopper 3 showed a tractor-trailer on its side but the cause of the truck ending up on its side is unknown at the time.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

The tractor-trailer is blocking part of the right lane and traffic is moving slowly in the other lanes.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com as this story develops.