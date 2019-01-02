  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMFace the Truth
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Police are on the scene after a truck overturned on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Montgomery County. The incident happened at approximately 8:03 a.m. at near the Fort Washington Interchange Wednesday.

Chopper 3 showed a tractor-trailer on its side but the cause of the truck ending up on its side is unknown at the time.

overturned truck pennsylvania turnpike2 Overturned Tractor Trailer Blocking Lane On Pennsylvania Turnpike

Credit: CBS3

There is no word on injuries at this time.

The tractor-trailer is blocking part of the right lane and traffic is moving slowly in the other lanes.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com as this story develops. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s