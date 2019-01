Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a freight train derailment in Brewerytown late Tuesday night. Fortunately, there were no injuries and no haz-mat situation when three empty CSX freight cars jumped the tracks.

It happened just after 11 p.m. near 31st Street and Girard Avenue.

The good news is that there’s no impact on the regional rails or Amtrak for the Wednesday morning commute.