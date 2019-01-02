Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have a 22-year-old man in custody, after three porch fires in West Philadelphia overnight. The man was detained after firefighters spotted him running away from the third fire, near 51st and Larchwood Ave, which was set only minutes after the second fire.

The second fire was set about an hour later on the 5100 block of Addison St. at the home of Cynthia and Mary Salter.

“I got real scared because I didn’t know if it wasn’t in my house, you know,” Mary Salter said.

Investigators believe the man may be responsible for all three fires, which happened within blocks of one another.

Firefighters responded to a home near the intersection of 53rd and Spruce Streets just before midnight. A fire was started on the porch and quickly spread to the house, but crews got everyone out safely.

“I was crying, all I did was bust out and started crying, because I don’t bother nobody,” said Mary Salter. “I’m 75 years old. I don’t bother no one.”

The Salter family however is grateful that the fire wasn’t as devastating as it could have been.

“If my neighbor wouldn’t have seen it, it could have been much worse,” said Cynthia Salter.

No injuries were reported in any of the three fires.