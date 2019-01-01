Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTIC COUNTY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a southern New Jersey man was shot and wounded in separate incidents that occurred on consecutive days in the same city, but he wasn’t seriously injured in either shooting.

Pleasantville police say the first shooting occurred early Sunday afternoon, when Mark Fuller was hit once in the back with what authorities described as a “projectile of some type.” The 19-year-old Atlantic City man was treated at a hospital and released later that day.

Fuller was wounded again on Monday, when he was shot in the buttocks. He was again treated at a hospital and released later that day.

Some arrests have been made in connection with the shootings. But possible motives for either incident have not been disclosed.

