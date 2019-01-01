BREAKING:Girl, 15, Arrested After Death Of Baby Found In North Philadelphia Dumpster: Police
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

ATLANTIC COUNTY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a southern New Jersey man was shot and wounded in separate incidents that occurred on consecutive days in the same city, but he wasn’t seriously injured in either shooting.

Pleasantville police say the first shooting occurred early Sunday afternoon, when Mark Fuller was hit once in the back with what authorities described as a “projectile of some type.” The 19-year-old Atlantic City man was treated at a hospital and released later that day.

Fuller was wounded again on Monday, when he was shot in the buttocks. He was again treated at a hospital and released later that day.

Some arrests have been made in connection with the shootings. But possible motives for either incident have not been disclosed.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s