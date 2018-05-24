30TH ANNUAL ‘TOY FEST’ CAMPAIGN FOR AREA KIDS

CBS 3 will launch its 30th annual Toy Fest toy drive on Friday, November 16th, benefiting children in need this holiday season. One of the longest-running TV public service campaigns in the region, Toy Fest has provided toys for more than 100,000 children in need over the years.

Joy of Sharing ToyFest will officially kick-off on November 28th when the Philly Pops and Salvation Army join CBS3 Eyewitness News.

CBS 3 invites viewers to join us at HolidayFest and Tree Lighting events across the region and help celebrate the season by bringing a new, unwrapped toy for donation to the Salvation Army as part of the campaign.

Thanks to our sponsors Doc Bresler’s Cavity Busters and Ashley Furniture, toys will also be collected at numerous drop-off locations throughout the Delaware Valley.

The CBS Broadcast Center entrance at 1500 Spring Garden Street in Philadelphia

Ashley Furniture 1001 Church Road in Cherry Hill

Ashley Furniture 1500 Almonesson Rd in Deptford

Ashley Furniture 1601 North High Street in Millville

Ashley Furniture 221 Tilton Road in Northfield

Ashley Furniture 5851 Route 42 South in Turnersville

Ashley Furniture 102 Alan Wood Road in Conshohocken

Ashley Furniture 120 Commerce Boulevard in Fairless Hills

Ashley Furniture 9755 Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia

Ashley Furniture 3670 Welsh Road in Willow Grove

Doc Bresler’s Cavity Busters 240 Geiger Road in Philadelphia

Doc Bresler’s Cavity Busters 101 Old York Road in Jenkintown

Doc Bresler’s Cavity Busters 6801 Ridge Avenue in Philadelphia

Doc Bresler’s Cavity Busters 8566 Bustleton Avenue in Philadelphia

Doc Bresler’s Cavity Busters 330 West Oregon Avenue in Philadelphia

Doc Bresler’s Cavity Busters 1650 Limekiln Pike in Dresher

Doc Bresler’s Cavity Busters 4659 West Chester Pike in Newtown Square

Entercom Radio 400 Market Street in Philadelphia

Entercom Radio 555 City Avenue in Bala Cynwyd

Salvation Army 701 North Broad Street in Philadelphia

Salvation Army Haddon Avenue in Camden

Salvation Army 400 North Orange Street in Wilmington

Nightingale Property Management 1635 Market Street in Philadelphia

Nightingale Property Management 1835 Market Street in Philadelphia

Nightingale Property Management 1500 Market Street in Philadelphia



Individuals wishing to contribute can donate $10 to the cause by texting JOY to 41444. Message and data rates apply.