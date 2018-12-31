BREAKING:Officials: Robbery Suspect In Custody After Firing Shots At Police, Leading Them On Pursuit That Injured Officer
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A robbery suspect was taken into custody Monday night after firing shots at officers and leading police on a pursuit that resulted in a police-involved crash.

Shortly after 8 p.m., a police sergeant observed a robbery suspect inside a burgundy Tahoe on the 4200 block of N. Broad Street. The suspect fled, initiating a pursuit.

The suspect fired shots at police at some point during the pursuit.

During the chase, the suspect struck a police vehicle at Broad and Hunting Park Avenue, causing moderate damage to the front, driver’s side of the vehicle. The officer is being transported to Roxborough Hospital with a minor injury and is expected to be treated and released.

The pursuit ended at Broad and W. Somerville Avenue, where one suspect was taken into custody.

