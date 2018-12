Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating after a man died while he was in custody of SEPTA Transit Police. SEPTA says officers arrested a 39-year-old man accused of retail theft at a Walgreen’s in Kensington on Saturday morning.

As he was being transferred to East Detectives, he was found to be unresponsive.

The man was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.