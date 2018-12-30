  • CBS 3On Air

Credit: CBS3

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A drive-by shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood lands two people in the hospital, according to police. Officers say three people were sitting in a van at Wissahickon and Midvale Avenues when someone in another car opened fire.

One of them was shot six times and is now in critical condition.

Eyewitness News is told the other person was grazed in the arm and leg, and is expected to be okay.

The third person in the van was not injured.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

