Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a freight train struck a man and severed his foot after he tripped on some rail tracks. The accident in Philadelphia occurred around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities say the 50-year-old man was crossing the tracks when he lost his footing and fell. Around this time, a freight train that had been stopped nearby started up again and ran over his foot.

Police: 1 Critical, 1 Stable Following Germantown Drive-By Double Shooting

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. His name has not been released.

No other injuries were reported in the accident, which remains under investigation.

(©Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s