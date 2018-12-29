Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The Plymouth Township Police Department has released surveillance video that shows an attempted robbery at the Saks Off 5th. The incident happened at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Dec. 27.

In the video, the woman is entering is seen entering the store with two young children.

After some time passes, the woman attempts to leave the store, without the children, with 24 pairs of jeans. The total value of the merchandise was over $2,000, according to police. It is believed that the children left the store before her.

She then fled the store after being stopped by a passerby and a loss prevention officer.

If you have any information on the identity of the female suspect in this incident please contact the Detective Division of the Plymouth Township Police Department at 610-279-1901.