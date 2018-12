Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — It was a frightening afternoon for a homeowner in Bensalem after a car ended up inside their home. It happened on the 1200 block of Neshaminy Valley Drive shortly after 1 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital. Their injuries are not serious.

One person was home at the time, luckily they were not hurt.

There is no word what caused the driver to lose control.