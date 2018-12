Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A two-alarm fire has damaged a historic home in Burlington County. Firefighters rushed to this home on the 200 block of Main Street in Westampton.

The call came in at approximately 1:33 a.m. Saturday.

It’s known as the Henry Leeds house and was built in 1877.

Nobody was injured in the fire but the extent of the damage is not known at this time.