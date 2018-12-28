Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A soggy day made way for a messy commute Friday night on slick roadways throughout the Delaware Valley, especially the Schuylkill Expressway.

“Friday on the Schuylkill is always terrible and with the rain it’ll be worse. It always is,” said Matt Mychalsi, of Reading.

It was one puddle after another along Kelly Drive as the rain continued to fall throughout much of the day.

“When you go through some of the puddles there it’s slippery,” said Fred Koenig, of Doylestown.

Visibility was also low in some areas as the fog thickened.

PennDOT officials say they noticed more traffic on the roadways during the day, more than any other Friday, despite the rain. They say it’s likely due to the holidays.

PennDOT crews were out throughout the day cleaning up debris along I-476, making sure the roads are safe for drivers.

One tow truck company said its employees were busy throughout the day responding to fender benders due to slick conditions.

Drivers are urged to use caution. Besides your safety, you could save yourself thousands of dollars.

“You could have water go back into your exhaust, causing exhaust problems. Water can get into your engine if your starter gets wet,” said Darnell Smith, a mechanic at Linnett’s Gulf.

If you see standing water, do not go through it.