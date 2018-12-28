WEATHER ALERT:Flood Watch In Effect From 5 a.m. To 7 p.m. Friday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The antics of a child on Christmas Day is making international headlines after police in Ottawa tweeted about a recent call. The Ontario Provincial Police Department received a call from a 7-year-old after he received a pair of snow pants for a Christmas present.

The child reportedly called the cops to tell them that “the snow pants he received for Christmas were not appreciated.”

While it was accompanied by a humorous gif, officials wanted the funny story to serve as a reminder for parents to teach their kids when it is acceptable to call emergency services.

The hashtag “KnowWhenToCall” accompanied the tweet to make it clear that is it never OK to call the police over a disappointing gift.

