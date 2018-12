Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Singer Justin Bieber has a new line of hotel slippers and they are a huge hit.

The 24-year-old singer unveiled the slippers on his Instagram page on Wednesday and they are already sold out.

Bieber describes the $4.99 slippers as “cheap hotel slippers.”

The footwear is attached to the pop star’s company, The House of Drew.