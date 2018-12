Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County police department is looking for a person, or people, missing a lot of toys. Langhorne police posted a photo of two bags of new toys and games on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

They were found next to Blue Velvet Tattoo on 132 East Maple Avenue in Langhorne.

Two bags of new toys and games were found next to Blue Velvet Tattoo, 132 E Maple Ave. Some tagged for a child. Seeking the owner pic.twitter.com/1on0aTSGb4 — LanghornePD (@LanghornePolice) December 27, 2018

Some of the items found were tagged for a child.

If you know who they belong to, please call Langhorne police.