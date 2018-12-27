Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Instagram is apologizing after social media erupted over what was through to be a new update.
On Thursday, many users had to tap or swipe horizontally through their Instagram feed, versus vertically. It was like how users scroll through the Instagram story feature.
However, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said the update was a test that went broad by accident.
“That was supposed to be a very small test that went broad by accident. Should be fixed now. If you’re still seeing it simply restart the app,” said Mosseri on Twitter.
Many users took to Twitter to vent their feelings.