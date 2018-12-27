Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Instagram is apologizing after social media erupted over what was through to be a new update.

On Thursday, many users had to tap or swipe horizontally through their Instagram feed, versus vertically. It was like how users scroll through the Instagram story feature.

However, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said the update was a test that went broad by accident.

“That was supposed to be a very small test that went broad by accident. Should be fixed now. If you’re still seeing it simply restart the app,” said Mosseri on Twitter.

That was supposed to be a very small test that went broad by accident. Should be fixed now. If you're still seeing it simply restart the app. Happy holidays! 😬 — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 27, 2018

Sorry about that, this was supposed to be a very small test but we went broader than we anticipated. 😬 — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 27, 2018

Many users took to Twitter to vent their feelings.

people: the new instagram update is ugly.

*instagram 2 mins later changing it back*

instagram: pic.twitter.com/DDdtJesqDq — philip (@BBTribe) December 27, 2018

Trying to scroll through the new Instagram. pic.twitter.com/kZkktfiHqQ — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) December 27, 2018

when you see the new instagram update pic.twitter.com/nfv9GS0yWX — amy (@irlsloth) December 27, 2018