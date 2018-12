Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PATERSON, N.J. (CBS) — A cow didn’t jump over the moon, but it did jump out of a transport truck in New Jersey. It created quite a traffic tie up on I-80 in Paterson.

The cow was wandering the highway around 4 a.m. on Thursday.

It took two tow trucks and a bunch of police officers about an hour to try and corral the bovine.

Eventually, they were able to tie it to the back of a truck.

A local rescue group is caring for it now.