NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) – New Castle County police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 92 year–old man. Bruce Breckinridge was is missing from Langhorne, according to officials.

Breckinridge was last seen at approximately 7 a.m. Wednesdsay. He drives a silver or gray 2012 Honda Accord with a Pennsylvania license plate: JLM0512.

Police say Breckinridge has a medical condition and needs insulin.

Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to please contact the Middletown Township Police Department.