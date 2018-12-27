Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A police officer is recovering after an intoxicated driver slammed into his police car in Brick Township, New Jersey. The incident happened at approximately 11:45 p.m. Wednesday during a traffic stop on Route 70 eastbound near Kentwood Boulevard.

Officer Michael Dinnebeil’s patrol car was struck during the stop.

The driver of the vehicle, 38-year-old Corey Breitenbruck of Point Pleasant, was arrested for driving under the influence and several other motor vehicle and assault violations.

Officer Dinnebeil was taken to Ocean Medical Center where he was treated and released.