PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot multiple times in the Mill Creek section of Philadelphia on Thursday morning. Police say the shooting happened on the 5000 block of Funston Street.

Around 9:20 a.m., a 31-year-old man was taken to the University of Pennsylvania Hospital, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his right side.

He is currently in stable condition.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Philadelphia police.