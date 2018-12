Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

LINDENWOLD, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Lindenwold are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a woman inside a condominium complex on Christmas.

Police say the assault happened in Arborwood Condos.

According to authorities, the suspect was inside the victim’s condo for a party, but no one was able to identify him.

If anyone can identify the suspect, please call police at 856-784-7566.