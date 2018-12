Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is dead after flames ripped through a rowhome in Southwest Philadelphia. The fire broke out around 10 p.m. Wednesday on the 2500 block of South 67th Street.

Firefighters found heavy smoke billowing out of the second floor of the home.

Crews found a 26-year-old man in a bedroom.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire officials are trying to figure out what sparked the fire.