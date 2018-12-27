Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One in 20 new fathers suffers from post-natal depression, according to new research for Cambridge University.

The study also found that daughters of fathers with paternal depression were more likely to suffer mental health problems as teenagers.

Researchers said depression in fathers appeared to be linked with an increased level of stress in the whole family.